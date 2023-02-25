Home » News » Tinubu wins in Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit
February 25, 2023

Tinubu wins in Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit

Sanwo-Olu won his polling Unit, 006, Ward E3, Lagos Island.

The result recorded:

PRESIDENTIAL:

APC – 86

PDP – 03

LP – 05

SENATE:

APC – 90

PDP – 11

YPP – 02

REPS:

APC – 90

PDP – 11

ADC – 03

