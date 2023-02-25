Tinubu wins in Sanwo-Olu’s polling unit

Sanwo-Olu won his polling Unit, 006, Ward E3, Lagos Island.
The result recorded:
PRESIDENTIAL:
APC – 86
PDP – 03
LP – 05
SENATE:
APC – 90
PDP – 11
YPP – 02
REPS:
APC – 90
PDP – 11
ADC – 03
