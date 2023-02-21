Tinubu Campaign, INEC bicker over PVCs collection data  

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC-PCC, has given 24 hours to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to furnish it and Nigerians data with regards to the collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

Director, Election Planning and Monitoring at the PCC, Babatunde Fashola, made the demand at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Fashola, who is the Minister of Works and Housing, the data is crucial to the work of the directorate.

However, INEC said it would make the details available before election day.

“The INEC Chair will give the information in a couple of days,” said the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi.

He said: “Our Situation Room is up and running. We have been busy. We have been planning.

“We have prepared. We have trained agents. We monitored how INEC has also performed.

“We think it is important for INEC to let the nation know how many people actually collected PVCs. It is very important for the credibility and integrity of the results.

“We have been acquainted with how many people registered. We don’t have the figure for how many people collected PVCs and the breakdown of PVC collection per state, local government and every unit of electoral activity.

“It is critical information that will help INEC reinforce the credibility of the exercise that it is undertaking.

“INEC has always been consistent in providing data, but that it has not been able to provide statistics of those with PVCs.

“We need that crucial data in order to close our planning and projection. We hope that the data will be made available before the close of work today or within 24 hours.

“It is very important for us in the directorate of election planning.

“We are very optimistic that we shall win the election. We started the process of training our agents long before this Naira scarcity came up.

“The enthusiasm from our supporters is cheering.

“What we hear from them is that whether they get money, fuel or not, they are going to work for Asíwájú and we discuss the money later,” he added.