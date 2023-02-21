Tinubu already has required votes to defeat Atiku, Obi — APC

.

…’ Ruling party’ll win by 70% in FCT’

…30 CSOs promise massive votes for Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has projected its candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the presidential election, saying by its own estimation, he already has the required votes to defeat his arch rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

This was disclosed by the Civil Society Directorate of the PCC at a news conference, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The council also said for the first time a ruling party will win the Federal Capital Territory FCT by 70 percent because the presidential candidate is a marketable product.

At the event, 30 CSOs were represented and delivered reports of their activities, assuring massive votes for Tinubu.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja, at the Civil Society Organisations pre-election roundtable discussion, the Director of the unit, Senator Mohammed Hassan, said affiliate organisations were invited for the roundtable discussion to know their level of preparations ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

Senator Hassan, who was represented by a member of the Directorate, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said with various briefings he has received from different organizations, “it is certain that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the next President of Nigeria.”

In his keynote address, the National Coordinator, of Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, Dr Tunji John Asaolu, said if the election was conducted on Tuesday (yesterday) Asiwaju will be declared the winner based on evidence and various reports across the country.

Asaolu said; “Our tentacles are widespread. That is why we can come out boldly to say if our principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu contests today (Tuesday) we are sure he will win.

“Without the market women, this election cannot be complete, and they have given us the assurance of 10 million votes. On the part of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria, we are also coming out boldly to deliver 3.5 million votes for Tinubu come February 25”.

Giving reports of her organization, Coordinator General, Operation Deliver FCT to APC, Dr Ogbole Ene Lilian, assured that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the forthcoming presidential election by 70 per cent in the FCT.

Dr Lilian said her organisation has taken the message of Asiwaju to all the nook and crannies of the FCT in the six area Councils, adding that the people of Abuja have accepted to vote for the APC candidate.

According to Lillian, gone were the day when the ruling party lose the election in the Federal Capital Territory. Tinubu is a marketable product based on its antecedent in Lagos, hence its wide acceptability wherever is talked about in the Territory.

“Come what may on Saturday I can assure you that Asiwaju can comfortably win FCT with 70%. We are going to win with a landslide”, she declared.

In his part, the National Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Network Unit-Unit, Bala Usman said his organisation has at least 20 voters each in every Polling unit nationwide, especially in the Southwest.

Usman said: “We have selected 20 people each at every Polling unit across our target political region. Our strategy is working. We are looking at the South-west to give us the highest votes of eight million and from the North-west which has been the dominant of the APC to do the magic.”

Also, the National Coordinator of the National Mass Movement for Better Orientation, Hajia Hawwa Bago, promised that her organisation is working to deliver up to 10 million votes for the APC presidential candidate.

Hajia Bago said: “My organisation has embarked on mass mobilization across the country, we have set our machinery in place and we can be assured of 10m votes. We can not reveal our strategy openly but I am assuring this gathering of 10m votes by Saturday.”