Tinubu acceptance in all states is unprecedented – APC Chieftain, Adekanmbi

…He ‘ll win big

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Femi Adekanmbi has tipped Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the favourite to emerge victorious.

Adekanmbi, tasked Nigerians to make good use of their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, by voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday.

The former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, wh said this in Owo, urged Nigerians to take the opportunity that 2023 elections will offer them to elect a detribalised Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country and its citizens.

“The unprecedented mammoth crowd at the APC rally and the response by Nigerians at our rallies is mind-blowing and a strong signal that Asiwaju is more than a candidate, he is also one with competence and capacity for the task ahead among others contenders”

“I was in Asiwaju Tinubu’s entourage to almost all the states including FCT, Abuja, where campaign took place and i saw first hand the level of Tinubu’s acceptability nationwide”

He added that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is an administrator par excellence, with superior managerial skills.

“The exemplary performance of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Lagos State Governor remains a point of reference in Nigeria.

He added that Asiwaju’s administration achieved remarkable success in reforming the civil service, reducing corruption, and improving the state infrastructure.

“Tinubu introduced workable and time tested reforms in removing endemic corruption in the public sector, which included eliminating cash payments to the government. The innovations are still being used till date”

“It may interest you to know that the roads constructed by Asiwaju Tinubu are still in existence and functioning properly”

Adekanmbi urged the good people of Ondo State to elect Tinubu, who has the experience to reposition Nigeria, and other candidates of the party in Ondo State.

“On Saturday, l urge our party faithfuls to go all out and vote for all the Senatorial, House of Representatives and Assembly candidate of APC in the state”

The party chieftain said that ” Beyond that, we just don’t want to win, but we want to win big. We want to win with massive votes so that it can counter what will come from other places”