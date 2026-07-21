Father begs Sharia court to compel 27-year-old daughter to marry

Shariah law

A father of 11, Lawal Hamisu, on Tuesday prayed the Shari’a court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to compel his daughter, Fatima Lawal, to get a suitor and marry.

The complainant, who spoke through his counsel, H.B. Debo, said his daughter was 27 years old and had completed her Higher National Diploma (HND), adding that she entertained different admirers but failed to bring one serious suitor.

“She should get a suitor, present him in court, and the court should marry her off since her mother has poisoned their minds against me,” he said.

On her part, the defendant said she has no serious suitor, adding that none of her admirers proposed marriage.

The judge, Malam Yakubu Abdullahi, said the case was a sensitive one since it involved a parent and his child, adding that he would discuss it one on one with each party to understand them and advise further.

He adjourned the case to August 3 for ruling. (NAN)