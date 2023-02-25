Thinkmint wins IBMN’s most innovative awards



Thinkmint Nigeria , a fast growing marketing firm was recently presented the award of West Africa’s most innovative digital marketing agency at the 12th West Africa Brands Excellence Award 2023, organised by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria, IBMN.

The award ceremony, themed “Delivering Optimal Brands Performance: Challenges/Opportunities” held on Friday 10th February 2023 Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the Institute’s Deputy Registrar, the event is aimed at identifying, recognizing and rewarding companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies, designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit organisations in West African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Cameroon, Mauritania and Upper Volta.

The award for West Africa’s most innovative digital marketing agency 2023 was conferred on Thinkmint Nigeria a marketing company established in 2020, based on her best practice and innovative delivery of marketing services across sectors, especially within the real estate industry in Nigeria.

This has been greatly recognised through the ability to connect property investors and buyers to the best property options in Nigeria, through digital advertising, marketing, inspection scheduling and closing with no third party agency fees.

While commenting on the award, the Secretary mentioned that not only was Thinkmint Nigeria highly efficient in digital marketing for the real estate market through its online real estate platform for off-plan properties, www.thinkmint.ng/buyrealestate, its services in this area were highly commended and recognised for other sectors.

In her acknowledgement note, Imelda Usoro Olaoye, Managing Partner of Thinkmint Nigeria, appreciated IBMN for the award and stated that it was a reminder of the efforts, strategies and innovations to scale the marketing industry, to ensure that end-users had access to products and services from sellers through efficient marketing channels.