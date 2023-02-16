PoS group distances self from trading in Naira notes

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, AMMBAN, has disassociated itself from Point of Sale (PoS) machine operators buying and selling the Naira.

The Association also warned members to desist from activities that will put them in trouble

.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of AMMBAN, Lagos chapter Pastor Abiodun David and relayed yesterday by the Public Relation Officer, AMMBAN, Mr. Stephen Adeoye, the association said:”This is to notify the general public that AMMBAN disassociate itself from PoS operators “buying and selling” the naira.

“We are also sending a strong warning to members to please desist from any act that may land them in trouble and disrepute. Please note that CBN officials in conjunction with EFCC and DSS are out to fish out culprits.

“Anyone caught will be disowned by AMMBAN and will be left to face the penalty. AMMBAN as an association frowns at the act of buying or selling the Naira.”