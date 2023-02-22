Polls: PDP leads APC, NNPP, LP in polling units agents

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said a total of 1,574,301 polling units agents were nominated by the nation’s 18 registered political parties for the general election.

A document released in the wee hours of Monday by the commission showed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the highest number of polling units agents – 176,588.

It is followed by the ruling All Progressives Congress APC with 176,223, New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP has 176,200 and Labour Party LP with 134,874.

All the political parties also nominated a total 68,057 collation agents and 27 agents for the National Collation Centre.

Nigeria has 176,846 polling units but elections would only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to INEC.

In terms of state, Kano has the highest number of party polling unit agents – 145,393 from three political parties of APC, PDP and NNPP; followed by Lagos with a combined 98,646 from the three political parties; and Rivers with a combined 79,795.