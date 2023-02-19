Polls: PDP is 100% prepared for elections – Izu

Hon. Christopher Izu is the immediate past Vice chairman of Ethiope East local government and Senior Special Assistant ( SSA)to the Governor of Delta State on Political Matters. In this interview, Izu speaks on the strength of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the State among other issues. Excerpts

With five days to go, what are the chances of your party in the presidential election?



The chances of my party in the presidential election are very bright because the Atiku/ Okowa tickets are widely accepted across the country. Nigerians are tired of the All Progressive Congress-led administration with the recent suffering in the country as a result of the senseless policies that have crumbled the economy of the Nation.



How will you evaluate your party’s preparation for the governorship election?



Having campaigned across the length and breadth of the state connecting directly with the people, it is safe to say my party is 100% prepared for the governorship election and we are sure of victory. The structure of the PDP in Delta State cannot be easily destroyed because the foundation of the party in the state is solid which is a determinant of evaluating victory in elections.



How do you intend to deliver the PDP in your local government area with the present rift in your party?

There’s no rift in Ethiope East local government PDP and we are prepared to deliver all the party candidates. Ethiope East local government will deliver a reasonable percentage for the party at the state and Federal levels.



Has the defection of the immediate past local government chairman who you worked with as vice affected the structure of the party in your Local government area.



It’s unfortunate that a few of our members left the party but the fact remains that PDP is too large in the LGA to be disturbed by the movement of some few individuals from the party.



Do you have any worries about the elections?



No worries at all, we have worked and victory is sure. The people who should be worried are the APC who have thrown Nigerians into untold hardship with senseless policies. PDP is here to rescue and reset Nigeria.