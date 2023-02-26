Police react to alleged MC Oluomo’s viral video threatening Igbos

By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to a viral video showing the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, allegedly intimidating and preventing the Igbo people from voting at his polling unit.

The video was being circulated in social media as the presidential and National Assembly elections were conducted across the country, and a netizen (@chude__) shared the clip on Twitter.

He, then, called the attention of the Nigeria Police to the event at the polling unit in Fehintola Giwa Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

In the Twitter post, Chude further alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to redeploy its Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Segun Agbaje, adding that, “MC Oluomo made sure that materials didn’t get to their destinations.”

Reacting to the clip, which has received a bombardment of reactions on the microblogging site, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, assured that the video would be investigated.

Hundeyin described the event as criminal and violating the Electoral Act 2022.

“While the video will be investigated to know if it’s an old, recycled one or not, it should be noted that this is criminal and totally against the Electoral Act, 2022. Violators will be prosecuted,” Hundeyin said.

MC Oluomo is an ardent follower and loyalist of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.



Vanguard reported yesterday the number of registered voters released by the electoral body, for the 2023 general elections is 93,468,008. While 87,209,007 people have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, 6,259,229 PVCs remain uncollected.

Also, there were skirmishes and disruptions at some polling points, despite that the Police deployed 310,973 personnel across the over 176,000 polling units in the country for the elections.

Specifically, there are 176,846 polling units but elections would only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to the INEC.