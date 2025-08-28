Police debunk viral video alleging ritual killings at Lagos restaurant

Benjamin Hundeyin

…hunt for originators of fake news

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed as false and misleading a viral video alleging that criminal activities, including killings and the sale of human parts, were taking place at a restaurant located along Airport Road.

The Command described the claims as “baseless and unfounded,” warning that such content was capable of inciting unnecessary fear and damaging the reputation of legitimate businesses.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, was said to have immediately ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to investigate the matter.

Hundeyin said investigations revealed that the allegations in the viral video had no merit, stressing that no incriminating activity was discovered within the premises of the restaurant.

“The public is advised to disregard the video and go about their lawful activities, including patronising the said restaurant, as there is no evidence whatsoever to support the claims,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Police said efforts were ongoing to trace and arrest the individuals behind the malicious content. Members of the public with credible information on the makers of the video are urged to contact the Command’s Complaint Response Unit via 09111111150 or 09111111151, assuring that all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

The Command, while restating its commitment to the safety and security of residents and businesses across the state, cautioned Nigerians against spreading unverified information online.