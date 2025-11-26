Police debunk viral video alleging Fulani herdsmen attack in Rivers

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has refuted a viral video circulating on social media which falsely claimed that Fulani herdsmen launched an attack in the state and were repelled by Ijaw youths.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, described the reports as “entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.”

She stressed that the Command has not received any report of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State, noting that the narrative was fabricated by individuals seeking to disrupt the peace and stability currently enjoyed in the state.

This clarification comes days after another viral video showed young men, alleged to be Fulani, being brutally attacked in a bush, some with visible gunshot wounds.

The Police urged members of the public to disregard such unverified content and refrain from sharing materials capable of generating tension or damaging the state’s reputation.

According to Iringe-Koko, the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and property, preventing crime, and maintaining peace across Rivers State. She noted that robust security measures — including patrol teams, surveillance units, and tactical squads — are actively in place.

She further emphasized that the Command, under the leadership of CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, is focused on transparent and accountable policing.

The Police advised residents to remain calm, stay vigilant, and always verify information through official channels before circulating it on any media platform.