Plateau: Voting continuity would accelerate devt — Lalong, Nentawe

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has assured citizens of the State that voting for the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the State governorship candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda would accelerate the development of the State and the country at large.

Lalong spoke on Wednesday evening during the Party’s Plateau Central zone campaign rally held at the Pankshin mini stadium where he reiterated that the Party has the prospect of an overwhelming victory for all APC candidates standing for elections.

He stated the people have embraced the APC and are sure that the combination of Nentawe and Tinubu will sustain and accelerate the development of the State and the country at large and “with the level of acceptance that the Party enjoys in the State and many parts of the country, the prospect for victory is palpable and evident.”

He added, “APC has done well in the State and the nation which is what Asiwaju and Shettima who has the record of performance will consolidate when elected. Don’t be deceived by those who are trying to divide the votes of the APC by preaching fragmented voting based on ethnoreligious sentiments…”

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden said the APC has put out formidable candidates that are committed to the development of the State and also solicited votes.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase said the records of the APC in bringing development to Plateau State are unrivaled and remain unbeatable and urged the people to vote for the Party.

Yilwatda

APC Gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda thanked the people of Central Zone for their support and commitment towards the Generation Next Project, assuring that when elected, he will build on what Governor Lalong has done in terms of projects, security, peace, and harmony.

Nentawe noted Tinubu does not have a religious or ethnic bias in his political lexicon as he has proven to be a man that seeks excellence, capacity, and ability… Plateau needs an Asiwaju, like Gomwalk who had the support of a Gowon at the centre. I need an APC President who will support me as the governor to do well for the State.

“In Plateau and Nigeria, we have the problem of intolerance, economy, lack of inclusiveness, Tinubu invested in the economy of Lagos and improved it, we need someone who can revamp the economy, someone who can unite the people of the different religions, we need someone who can build trust among the people. Tinubu believes in inclusiveness…”

Member Representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency Yusuf Gagdi said the APC has been vindicated through its positive impact and success stories that have changed the lives of the people.

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, the State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, and other speakers appreciated the people for supporting the APC, assuring that the party will not let them down when re-elected in 2023.