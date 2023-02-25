Lateness in some polling units in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The electorate in some polling units in Jos North’s local government area are getting worried as they are yet to see officials as of 8:20 am.

The electorate who were gathered at the Hill Station 1 and Hill Station 2 polling units were seen writing their names on the list and issuing numbers which would be followed when the officials arrived.

Some of them expressed worry over the late arrival of the officials as Helen Mato said, “I stay at Domkat Bali, I woke up very early to trek to this place. Look, they are yet to come and this is almost 8.30 am.”

Apart from the INEC officials, no security personnel who was seen at the two polling units, and the only one that came at about 8.06 am said he has been roaming about trying to locate his station which is “Polling unit 25” which he was yet to locate.

However, at the Plateau hospital junction which has three polling units, officials were sighted at about 7.24 am pasting the list of voters and arranging the tables as the electorate helped them to set up.

At the different polling units in the Jenta Apata area of the local government area, officials were seen setting up at about 8.15 am while the electorate was seen assisting.