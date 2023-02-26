Labour Party defeats PDP Minority whip Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

An incumbent member of the House of Representatives and also the Minority Whip, Hon. Gideon Lucas Gwani has congratulated the member elect who will represent the Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna State,Mr.Donatus Mathew of the Labour Party (LP).

The candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Donatus Mathew was declared winner of the Kaura Federal Constituency on Sunday, by the Returning Officer, Professor Elijah Ella.

While making the announcement, Ella said Mathew polled a total of 10,508 to defeat the incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Gideon Lucas Gwani who came second with 10, 297 votes.

He said the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) trailed with 9,919 votes, while that of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), secured 5,354 votes to come third and forth respectively.

Speaking to journalists,the member elect, Mr. Donatus Mathew, thanked the electorates for the confidence reposed on him to represent them.

He solicited for support and cooperation from the people and pledged to carry everyone along.

The incumbent member who is also the Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Mr. Gideon Lucas Gwani congratulated the member elect and wished him well.

Rep Gwani called on his supporters to remain calm and accept the will of the electorate. “God gives and takes power to and from whom ever he pleases at the appropriate time,” he said.