I will bridge gap between Rich and Poor — Eno

The Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno, has pledged to close the gap between the rich and the poor when elected in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Pastor Eno, who said this at a campaign rally in his local government headquarters of Ikot Edibon, also promised to massively develop the rural areas and turn Akwa Ibom in order to spread development across the board.

Umo said, “We will match the massive infrastructural development that Governor Udom has brought to this state with unprecedented rural development. We will create a middle class by closing the gap between the rich and poor so that the people in the rural areas can enjoy the good life and infrastructural amenities that the governor has built across the state.

“By the grace of God, within my first 100 days in office, Akwa Ibom will witness massive rural development in all our rural areas under me.

Eno promised to complete every unfinished project started by the present government and create jobs for the youths by jump-starting a new era of entrepreneurial ventures to boost the state’s economy.

In his words, “We will do all that is necessary to ensure that our youths are meaningfully engaged. We shall create jobs for our youths. We will teach them how to set up their enterprises and support their start-ups to ensure that they stand and Akwa Ibom continues to go forward ever and backwards never.”

Turning attention to Governor Emmanuel, the PDP governorship candidate said the governor has not only raised the bar of infrastructural development in the State but has equally run a Christ-centred government which has ushered in peace and rapid development in the state.

He said he would build on the foundation of peace in the land and turn Akwa Ibom into a destination of choice in Nigerians.

Speaking, Governor Emmanuel urged Akwa Ibom people as lovers of God and peace, to vote en masse for Pastor Eno and never again allow people with violent and dishonest backgrounds to ruin Akwa Ibom.

The governor however warned mischief makers in the state to turn a new leaf in their own interest and that of Akwa Ibom people.

“Let me use this platform to warn purveyors of mischief that a line has been drawn now. Anyone who crosses that line would face the consequences of his choice,” the governor warned.

Governor Emmanuel pleaded with the people of Akwa Ibom State to vote for Atiku Abukakar as president and all candidates of the PDP in the coming elections.

Also speaking, the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, said he had to forgo his governorship aspiration for Eno because of his sterling qualities and for the overall interest of Akwa Ibom State.

Others who spoke at the rally included the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Iniobong Ekong, the candidate for Etinan Federal Constituency, Obong Paul Ekpo, the Chairman of Nsit Ubium LGA, Iniobong Orok, among others.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan, who presided over the rally, presented the symbolic flag of the party to all the candidates of the party in the area.