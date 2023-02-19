El-Rufai orders MDAs to accept old, new naira notes

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Nwafor Sunday

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai has ordered ministries, departments and agencies to continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the naira.

El-rufai disclosed this in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye.

He noted that agencies in Kaduna should allow old and new naira notes to circulate in the state.

“In line with the subsisting order of the Supreme Court, the Kaduna State Government has directed its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure that their collection agents continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the naira, old and new”, he stated.

Recall that El-rufai had on Friday challenged the order of President Muhammdu Buhari who directed that only the old N200 note should remain legal tender.

He ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to allow the circulation of the old N200 naira along with the new redesigned notes.

Irked with Mr President’s decision, El-rufai in his state broadcast directed the residents of Kaduna state to continue using old notes, pending the ruling of the Supreme Court on the matter.