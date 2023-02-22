Dear Bunmi, her wealth makes her think she’s superior

I have an old friend who meddles in my financial affairs. We’d been together since our secondary school days and are now in our 40s.

We’re both divorced but the similarity ends there.

My friend seems to have the best of everything – she runs a thriving business and has a house in a nice place on Lagos Island. She has only two children, while I have four.

I do a bit of petty trading from time to time and some of the children chip in financially whenever they can.

I have a claptrap car which I struggle to keep on the road. My friend has cars filled up with petrol all of the time.

Whenever I grumble about money, she asks why I didn’t invest my money when I had a good job. Is she for real?

How can I invest in anything bringing up four children with no real help coming from their father?

Recently, she phoned up with the news that her late father’s estate had been settled and she inherited one of his houses.

I don’t begrudge her what she’s got, but I hate her having my nose rubbed in her wealth.

When she asks why I don’t make more effort with my appearance, I tell her I have no money.

She thinks I’m being mean, believing my children give me a lot of money I have stashed somewhere.

How do I make her understand I don’t like being questioned about my finances?

Opeolu, by e-mail.

Dear Opeolu,

It’s obvious you resent your friend’s financial good fortune, and that’s a shame.

Your protests imply that she’s at fault for having more cash than you do. But if circumstance had been a little different, your roles might have been reversed – with you the richer one – being envied.

Whatever you do, don’t allow money to come between you and your friend of several decades. Friendship is too valuable to waste.

Recognise the bitterness your friend’s prosperity sometime evokes in you. Admit to her that, by comparison to her, you really are as poor as can be.

This may hurt your pride but friendship depends on openness and honesty. Next time your friend suggest you spruce yourself up, tell her cheekily: ok! Are you paying?

