Orji Kalu condoles Amaechi over mother’s death

Sen Orji Kalu

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed condolences to former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, following the death of his mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kalu described the late Dame Amaechi as a devoted mother, woman of faith and respected matriarch whose life reflected humility, compassion and commitment to her family and community.

The former Abia State governor said her passing was a significant loss to the Amaechi family and all those who knew her, noting that she lived a life marked by dignity, service and grace.

Kalu extended his condolences to Amaechi, the entire Amaechi family, friends and associates, and prayed for strength and comfort for them during the period of mourning.

He also urged the bereaved family to draw strength from what he described as the enduring legacy of love, faith, discipline and service left behind by the deceased.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I extend my deepest condolences to my dear brother, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the entire Amaechi family. I pray that Almighty God grants you the strength to bear this painful loss and grant the soul of your beloved mother eternal rest,” Kalu said.

He further prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and for continued comfort for the Amaechi family.