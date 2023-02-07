Come back, let’s rescue Nigeria, Ayu begs Ortom

By Biodun Busari

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has appealed to his kinsman and Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to join the campaign train of the party ahead of the presidential election slated for February 25.

Ayu made the appeal at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar which was held in the state on Monday.

Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, assistants, and all the 22 local government chairmen of the state boycotted the rally.

Among those that graced the campaign, however, were former governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, former president of the Senate, David Mark, Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev and Abba Moro, senators representing Benue North-West and Benue North-East senatorial districts respectively.

The party governorship candidate and his deputy, Titus Uba and John Ngbede, respectively, and some state working committee members attended the rally.

Speaking at the event, Ayu appealed to Ortom, who had not shown support for Atiku, to join hands with the party to be able to rescue the country.

The PDP chair said he had settled his rift with Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who is a member of the G-5 governors, that are disgruntled with Ayu and Atiku.

Ayu said, “What we have is some of our members who are aggrieved but we are appealing to Governor Ortom to come back and join us to rescue the country. Governor Ortom has nowhere to go. We have already resolved our issue with the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu. I was with him two days ago and he has agreed to work for the success of our party.”

Speaking at the rally, Atiku promised to restore peace to the state by making Fulani herders sign a truce deal with the natives of the state.

“I am the umbrella of Tiv people worldwide. If you vote for me, I will make sure peace return to Benue State. I will come to the state and make sure Fulani signs a peace pact with the people of the state,” Atiku said.