Bedridden actor, Fadeyi gets N3m from UK-based Nigerian pastor

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega of Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Church (SPAC Nation) has warmed the hearts of several Nigerians after he fulfilled his promise to help the ailing Yoruba actor, Fadeyi Oloro.

Fadeyi Oloro is a renowned actor known for his leading roles in warhead or herbalist in Nollywood movies.

Unfortunately, the aged actor is currently in need of financial and medical assistance, so he turned to media personality, Daddy Freeze for assistance on his Instagram live show on Thursday.

The UK-based cleric who also joined Instagram live, claimed to have known the veteran actor stating that the actor blessed his childhood with lovely movies.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CovGgBjI5Zq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Pastor Adegboyega further promised to help Fadeyi with 3 million naira.

Daddy Freeze on his Instagram page on Friday made the confirmation that Pastor Adegboyega fulfilled his promise to Fadeyi along with an additional N261,000 raised from other Nigerians.

He wrote, “The N3 million @tobiadegboyega_ sent to Fadeyi Oloro has been remitted to the family, along with an additional N261,000 raised.