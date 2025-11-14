Actor Baba Ijesha released from prison

Baba Ijesha

Nigerian actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, professionally known as Baba Ijesha, has been released from prison after spending over three years in custody for alleged sexual assault.

The actor regained his freedom on Friday, November 14, 2025 after being cleared by the Appeal Court.

Announcing Baba Ijesha’s release, actor Yomi Fabiyi, took to Instagram and wrote:

“You are now officially FREE AND OUT. Baba Ijesha is not just back but BETTER.

“I am also happy you were cleared by the APPEAL COURT of ever having sex/defile any child/minor. The 7-year-old story is a charade. We live in a terrible world, where sentiments and wickedness rise above the rule of law and truth.”

Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment on July 14, 2022, by the Lagos State High Court for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.