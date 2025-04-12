Pastor Tobi Adegboyega denies claims of using AI to fake ownership of luxury car

Founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has responded to allegations that he used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fake a video showcasing a lavish lifestyle.

The controversy began when TikTok user @ihatebenn_ alleged that a viral video of Adegboyega stepping into a Lamborghini Revuelto—reportedly worth £580,000—was digitally manipulated.

The video, which made rounds on social media, drew scrutiny after the TikToker pointed out visual inconsistencies, including a suspicious-looking Jeep in the background. He claimed the entire scene was AI-generated to fabricate an illusion of wealth.

Labelling the footage a digital stunt, the TikToker suggested it was part of an effort to mislead the public.

Adegboyega dismissed the claims in a short video posted on Instagram on Friday.

“TikTok is going to raise the next level of dummies,” he said. “You guys are going to take this thing to the next level. We don’t have to edit or AI a G-Wagon.”

The pastor’s response has further fueled debate online, with some backing his rebuttal while others continue to question the video’s authenticity.