BBTitians: ‘I didn’t regret anything’, says Mmeli

By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) ex-housemate, Mmeli Khumalo, has spoken out on the possible causes of his elimination.

Last Sunday, Mmeli and Jenni O were eliminated from the first season of the reality TV series.

The reality star said he would have loved to express himself more in the house during a Zoom interview session on Tuesday.

Mmeli claimed that his eviction from BBTitans shocked him because he felt that, along with Jenni O, he was sending the right signals to the audience.

He said, “There is nothing I would have done differently on the show but I wish I stayed longer to know people’s stories more, I did not regret anything I did in the house.

“Having been nominated for possible eviction, I was not surprised but honestly, I did not think I was going to be evicted because I had so much confidence in ourselves (Jenni Li).

“I feel we were the ones doing the action, it was a total surprise and I was shocked.

Mmeli, who won the first head of house during the show, said most of his words were misinterpreted by other housemates.

He also revealed that he would be willing to interact with any of the housemates even after the show.

“I feel I was evicted because I said so much things and am a blunt person, my words are sharp, I can remember Jenni O told me at some point, am not afraid of it, I stand by my truth,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to modeling, I’m eager to do anything even if it is marketing Nigeria, I will take every opportunity that comes by the horn.

“I’m so excited for whatever that is out there for me, am just ready for anything.”