2023 Elections: Electoral materials destroyed in six Ondo communities

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Suspected political thugs reportedly invaded six communities in Idanre council area of Ondo State and tore electoral materials during the Saturday elections.

They also, allegedly prevented the residents from casting their votes.

The affected communities include Omofunfun, Olowofaruwo, Alejaya, Dingbe, Oniyewu and Legbira.

Speaking with newsmen, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Donald Akinmade, confirmed the disruption of the election process in the communities when they the thugs sympathetic to the ruling APC realised that the residents were supporting PDP candidates.

The Invaders were said to have torn the electoral materials without any resistance because they were armed with dangerous weapons.

It was also reported that there were no policemen or other security operatives at the polling units to provide security for the armless INEC officials on duty at the polling units in the communities.

Akinmade said that the people in the affected communities were unable to cast their votes as the voting materials have been torn to shreds.

Commenting on the conduct of the election, he said, “Everything was going on smoothly at Apefon ward, and people came out in their large numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice and we believe that at the end of the exercise, the wishes of our people will come to pass.

“But we heard an information that some hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the APC Reps candidate went to Omifon area with some fake soldiers to harass the voters and we have reported the issues with the security personnel.”

Meanwhile, at a polling unit at Jegele Primary School in Akure North Local Government Area, some of the electorate could not vote because the list on which their names were printed was not available.

Voters whose names started with.A to I were affected because INEC officials told them that they could not find the list on which their names were.

One of the INEC officials, however, went back to the office to search for the missing list.

Meanwhile, a former state Commissioner for Information, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, with his wife, voted at Apefon ward in ldanre

Akinmade, described the election as peaceful, commending the INEC officials for arriving early at the polling unit.

