2023 Census ‘ll adhere to UN principles, recommendations – NPC

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Population Commission, NPC, has assured that the conduct of the coming Population and Housing Census would adhere strictly to the United Nations Principles and Recommendations for Population and Housing Census.

The NPC Federal Commissioner for Benue state, Mrs. Patricia Kupchi gave the assurance during a One-Day State Level Capacity Building Workshop for Benue Journalists on Effective Reporting of the 2023 Nigeria Population and Housing Census held in Makurdi.

Mrs. Kupchi who assured that the exercise would be the first of its kind in the history of the country said “the exercise will be completely digitalized and it would be a revolutionary census.

“It will be faultless and carried out with strict adherence to the United Nations Principles and Recommendations for Population and Housing Census.”

While regretting that the country would be holding the census 17 years after the last exercise which was held in 2006, instead of 10 years interval, the Federal Commissioner reiterated that the 2023 exercise would be completely different from the previous which were conducted manually.

“That is why I said this is revolutionary because it will be completely digitalized and properly supervised and monitored.”

Mrs. Kupchi who assured that everyone including Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, would be captured in the exercise urged the media to partner the Commission to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.

Earlier, the Benue State Director of NPC, Mr. Christopher Nege urged the participants to put to practice the knowledge acquired in the training.

Papers presented during the workshop included History of Population Censuses in Nigeria, Structure and Mandate of the National Population Commission. Others were Enumeration Area Demarcation for the 2023 Population and Housing Census, Processes and Methodology for the 2023 Population and Housing Census as well as Technological Innovation in the 2023 Population and Housing Census and How to generate contents in the 2023 Population and Housing Census.