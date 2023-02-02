Two sentenced for conspiracy, kidnapping minor in Kano

.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Kano State High Court presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir has sentenced two persons, Usman Labaran and Ibrahim Khalil (Aka Kiyaya) to 15 years jail term for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping of one Faruq Aminu a 4-year-old.

Justice Sagir while delivering his Judgment found the duo guilty of the offence and sentenced them to imprisonment.

The duo were charged before the court for kidnapping the victim from the lawful custody of his parents at Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Bar. Wada Wada informed the court that the duo conspired and kidnapped the minor, kept him in their hostility for more than a week and demanded a ransom of 1 million nairas from the parents.

Wada said because the ransom was not paid to them they took their victim to Hugulawa Village in Bichi LGA of Kano State and throw him into an old well but he was later rescued by a good samaritan after spending a night inside the dry old well.

Wada (Principal State Counsel) presented 6 witnesses including the victim 4-year-old Faruq Aminu who identified the defendants during the trial as the people that kidnapped him from the lawful custody of his parents at Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State.

Meanwhile, after the plea allocated by the Defendant Counsel, Bar. A. B. Kura Esq, the court reduced the term of years for kidnapping to 7 and half years instead of 10 years while the 5 years term for Conspiracy stands.

The offence contravenes sections 97 and 271 of the Penal Code Law.