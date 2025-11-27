How Gov Idris secured safe return of kidnapped Maga schoolgirls — State Govt

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Kebbi State Government has revealed how Governor Nasir Idris played a central role in securing the safe release of the 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Community Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area on November 17, 2025.

The abduction, which revived painful national memories of the Chibok girls’ kidnapping, initially sparked fears of another prolonged tragedy.

However, unlike previous incidents that ended in years of anguish, the Maga girls were freed unharmed just eight days after their capture — without ransom — a development the state government described as “a product of decisive leadership, courage, and swift action.”

According to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Yakubu, “The November 17 abduction sent shockwaves throughout Nigeria and beyond, bringing back haunting memories of the Chibok girls’ kidnapping in Borno State. The fear and trauma surrounding the Chibok experience raised pressing questions about the fate of the Maga girls and the anguish faced by their parents and the entire community.”

He noted that initial public perception suggested a grim outcome because similar abductions in the past had escalated into long-term suffering. “In the case of the Chibok girls, what was thought to be a temporary problem snowballed into prolonged anguish, leading to situations where the girls were shared and married out to insurgents,” he said.

Yakubu stressed that many Nigerians feared the Maga girls would face similar fates, including forced marriages, pregnancies, and permanent displacement from their families.

But the fears were dispelled when all 24 students were returned safely — an outcome the commissioner attributed to the proactive intervention of Governor Idris.

He explained that Governor Idris immediately swung into action upon receiving news of the abduction, contacting relevant security agencies, stakeholders, and federal authorities.

“Dr. Idris showcased exceptional composure, courage and decisiveness throughout the crisis. He stressed the urgent need to secure the girls’ safe return, and his commitment resonated across the country,” Yakubu explained.

A significant show of leadership, according to the commissioner, was the governor’s decision to abandon an important engagement in Abuja and travel straight to Maga to comfort affected families.

He spent the night with them, offering reassurance and counseling, an act that strengthened community morale during a period of intense anxiety.

The state government also raised critical questions over the withdrawal of soldiers previously assigned to protect the school, despite intelligence warnings of a possible attack.

This lapse, Yakubu said, resulted in the tragic loss of two lives and exposed the continuing vulnerabilities in school security across parts of the country.

The commissioner acknowledged that collective efforts — including the prayers of Kebbi residents and support from President Bola Tinubu — played a crucial role in achieving the positive outcome.

He emphasized that the incident underscored the importance of leadership that prioritizes public welfare and responds quickly during crises.

Yakubu noted that the successful return of the girls sparked a renewed sense of unity among Nigerians, with individuals and organizations nationwide expressing solidarity with Kebbi State.

The episode, he said, demonstrated the power of collaboration and the resilience of communities determined to protect their children.

According to him, Governor Idris’s response has set a new standard for crisis management, showing the need for proactive engagement, accountability, and improved security protocols in schools.

The state government expressed its commitment to working with security agencies and communities to prevent future attacks.

As Kebbi State moves forward from the incident, Yakubu appealed to citizens to continue supporting Governor Idris as he works to strengthen security and deliver greater development. “In unity and resilience, we can build a safer, more secure future for our children,” he said.

Yakubu added that the state government remains grateful for the safe return of the Maga schoolgirls and is committed to ensuring their education continues without further disruption.