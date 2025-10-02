2 to die by hanging for killing Kano varsity lecturer

Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO— A Kano High Court has sentenced two men to death by hanging for stabbing to death a lecturer with the state-owned university, Northwest University Kano, Buhari Imam.

The duo of Aliyu Hussaini and Amir Zakariyya were convicted on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The trial judge, Justice Fatima Adamu in her judgment, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The action of the defendants shows total disregard for human life. I hereby, sentence the defendants to five years’ imprisonment each for conspiracy, 10 years’ imprisonment each for robbery without an option of fine.

“The convicts are hereby sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide. May God have mercy on them,” Justice Adamu stated.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on June 11, at Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters, Kano.

He said that about 3.30a.m., on the said date, the defendants conspired, armed themselves with dangerous weapons such as long knives and machet.

“In the process, the defendants robbed the victim (Imam) of his mobile phone and caused his death by stabbing him in the stomach, thigh, and back,” Sorondinki said.

The prosecution presented three witnesses and tendered medical reports and photographs of the deceased as exhibits to prove their case against the defendants.

The convicts, however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 97(1), 298(c) and 221(a) of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State.

The defence counsel, Haruna Zakariyya, presented the convicts to testify in their defence and pleaded for leniency.