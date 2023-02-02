2 arrested for impersonating Rivers CP

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have tracked and arrested two suspects for impersonating the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong.

The duo, Amadi Hemenachi, 28 and Goodluck Nweke, 27, were also alleged to have forged some documents and defrauded unsuspecting members of the public.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that the suspect’s hail from Akukabi and Obibi villages respectively in Etche LGA of the state.

Iringe-Koko said: “They are involved in a case of conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, obtaining money by pretence, and unlawful possession of multiple ATM cards.

“The suspects are alleged to have hacked into the Google network and uploaded the photograph of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, and used the same to create a fake Facebook account.

“Investigation revealed that they impersonated the CP and used the fake Facebook account to obtain money from several unsuspecting citizens, mostly job and admission seekers.”

“Suspects have confessed that they are fraudsters/scammers, who usually hack into different websites and print out names of people, their phone numbers and addresses, and thereafter, call to defraud them.”