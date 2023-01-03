.

By DemolaAkinyemi, Ilorin

THE Management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has expressed its determination to go ahead with the investigation and prosecution of the three people who allegedly assaulted a Medical Doctor at the hospital over the death of one Alhaji Soliu, a butcher who reportedly died in the hospital last week Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Elizabeth Ajiboye, Head, Corporate Affairs Unit on behalf of UITH Management during the new year holiday.

The statement said that despite the amicable resolution of the matter, the hospital would continue its investigation and prosecute the three relatives of the deceased who allegedly assaulted the medical doctor.

Ajiboye while explaining the reason why the hospital ordered the release of the corpse of one Alhaji Solihu whose three relatives were alleged to have assaulted a doctor of the hospital said, “the Management having comprehensively reviewed the matter and has magnanimously decided to release the corpse to the relatives for burial.

“However, further investigations and possible prosecution of the arrested persons linked with the doctor’s assault would continue to its logical end.”

“Meanwhile the Association of Resident Doctors, UITH, Ilorin started a five-day total strike as a result of the assault of their member.

According to Ajiboye, “the UITH appreciates the peaceful resolution of the problem but the Management frowns at avoidable frictions between relatives and healthcare givers and would do all that is necessary including legal redress to solve the problem.

She noted that such had in the past led to serious injuries to healthcare givers adding that the hospital Management would no longer tolerate any of such harassment and assaults from patients’ relatives and friends.

She said, “patients and their relatives are strongly advised to always channel their grievances through the SERVICOM Unit of the hospital rather than resort to verbal abuse and violence in seeking redress to observed lapses or ethical breaches on the part of members of staff of the hospital.

“We once again reiterate our commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare services to our patients, while we covet their unalloyed cooperation”, she said.

Recall that the three relatives of the deceased allegedly attacked a medical doctor over the alleged negligence of some medical officers which they claimed led to the death of Soliu who was brought to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday last week.

Following the assault, the hospital seized the Corpse of Soliu and refused to release it to his family while the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) declared a 5day total strike as a result of the assault on it member.

The Hospital on Thursday last week released the Corpse of the deceased person to his relations for burial following a peaceful resolution of the matter brokered by a Senior Lawyer.