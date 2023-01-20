By Theodore Opara

CAN a pickup arrive in three-row seats? This question has been answered by Ram Truck as it comes up with the Ram 1500 Revolution concept. For now, everything is possible in the auto world, and it seems to be happening more in the electric vehicle pickup world. Electric pickup trucks are the biggest thing in EVs right now.

Rivian struck first with the R1T, and then GMC went big with the violently American Hummer EV. Next, Ford whipped out the white-hot F-150 Lightning, and Chevrolet is set to kick off production of the Silverado EV in just a few short months. Tesla also revealed a stainless steel douchedecahedron called the Cybertruck that was supposed to arrive two years ago but that still hasn’t happened yet.

Given the way things are going, it might not happen until after GMC starts production of the Sierra EV in early 2024. Either way, everybody’s gunning for a share of that market, and Ram won’t be left on the sidelines. While a production-spec electric Ram truck won’t happen until 2024, Stellantis’ truck branch just gave us a teaser of things to come with the Ram 1500 Revolution Concept.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Ram 1500 Revolution Concept is how it looks quite different from any other Ram you’ve probably seen. There are a few good reasons for this, so let’s start with the big stuff. Ram has pushed the base of the windscreen forward to create more room in the cabin. This results in a short dash-to-axle ratio, which looks a bit dorky compared to the pickups you’re used to seeing but should be incredibly useful. It’s a similar move to what GM’s pulled with the Chevrolet Silverado EV and will no doubt become commonplace in the electric truck market. Add in bedsides that overlap the cab, and you end up with a very weird profile.

Up front, Ram certainly had a challenge on its hands with the relatively small cooling openings required on an electric truck. After all, this is the brand that pioneered the semi truck look, so we’re talking a reinvention after 30 years of consistent design language. The new front end treatment is a good thing, a lot more subdued than the big rig grilles you get on gasoline-powered Ram trucks yet still purposeful. The black textured plastic should hold up well against theoretical highway sandblasting, and plenty of real estate is dedicated to functional lights.