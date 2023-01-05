By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the death of a renowned political scientist, Prof. Ayo Olukotun, as a sad development.

The Speaker said Olukotun was one Nigerian who gave his best intellectually for the development of the country.

He recalled how Olukotun used his God-given talent to make meaningful contributions to nation-building through newspaper columns and other public platforms.

Gbajabiamila further said that Olukotun’s death has left a vacuum too difficult to fill, noting that the late political scientist would be sorely missed, especially for his contributions to the academia.

“During his lifetime, Prof. Olukotun lectured at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the University of Lagos and the Lagos State University. He was a visiting professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the Oba Sikiru adetona Professorial Chair in Governance, Department of Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

“He was also the head of the Department of Political Science and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at the Lead City University, Ibadan.

“At various times, he chaired the Editorial Board of the Daily Times and wrote weekly columns for the newspaper as well as The Guardian, The Punch and Compass newspapers”, Gbajabiamila said in a statement.

The Speaker sent heartfelt condolences to the media community and the academia over the loss.

He prayed to God to grant Prof. Ayo Olukotun eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.