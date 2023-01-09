.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO-THE All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign committee in Osun State, yesterday, alleged that thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, attacked the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Ilesa with the intent to kill.

Spokesperson of the APC PCC, , Remi Omowaye, who briefed newsmen in Ilesa after the attack, said the attack on the office was perpetrated after former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s visit on Saturday evening.

The building windows and entrance door, billboards were shattered with gunshots, as bullet cartridges were seen on the floor around the office.

Omowaye said: “Just two weeks ago, there was an assassination attempt on me. On Saturday, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola branched over in Ilesa on his way from the Presidential Campaign rally of our party in Akure to attend the sensitisation programme that I convened to educate our members on certain things as regards the forthcoming general elections.

“And to our amazement, we got here this morning to see that this place has been riddled with bullets. This is happening twice in two weeks. It is so shocking that this is happening. We have reported severally to the security agencies, but nothing has been done. We thank God that no life was lost. We have reported again to the police this morning and this is just to show clearly that PDP is known for violence.”

Leave us out, PDP tells APC

But in a swift reaction, the PDP in Osun urged the APC to leave it out of the attack on it campaign office in Ilesa.

The party in a statement by its Chairman, Akindele Adekunle, said: “We are shocked with all these rumours of attacks. What we heard is that after the arrest of Asiri Eniba and Rasheed Oko Ilu during the July 16 polls, Mr Oyetola and his team abandoned their recruited gangs. After the election, we were told nobody cared about the bad boys who were nurtured by them for four years.

“We don’t know but we learnt those boys were angry and they are going after Omowaiye and others who anchored the recruitment drive for the former Governor. How is that our business? We are in government and we are busy with how to deliver on our five point agenda to the good people of Osun state.

“Please tell them to talk to their political thugs. We are too busy with our 100 days programmes to be going after a failed Commissioner and a deceitful former Governor.