By Ayo Onikoyi

Phina Martins had emerged as the overall winner and title holder of the Queen of Dreams Models International. Phina Martins went home with mouth-watering gifts. The grand finale of the competition was held at Timeless Beach, Okun Ajah.

The CEO of Dreams Models International, King Daniel Isong a.k.a King Model, thanked everyone for coming out to support his childhood dream.

He said, “This is the 14th edition and I thank God Almighty for making this a success. Today, you will be seeing contestants contesting for the ultimate prize plus millions of modeling contracts with their Dreams Models Agency.”

The newly crowned queen, Phina Martins who is a graduate of Mass Communication from Imo State Polytechnic expressed her joy and gratitude to the Agency, adding that she intends to inspire upcoming models to make their dreams come true in life.

She also urged all the upcoming models not to lose focus on their career, saying they should always focus and pray because one day all their dreams will come true, and they should never forget God in all their endeavors.

The Imo-State born model, also pledged her support to work for the Dreams Models Agency to achieve their aims and objectives