By Ijomah Chibueze Charles

The address by the governor of anambra state- Prof Charles Soludo, recently made damning revelations that creates a sneak peek to what Peter Obi is up against in the forthcoming elections. Of course, the handwriting will become even clearer with time, but is already vivid to people who can see beyond the surface. Numbers are most important in democracy.

Coupled with that, Peter Obi has unknowingly made enemies of not just the ruling class but every beneficiary of this corrupt system, he has openly declared war on those whose sources of livelihood is dependent on a chaotic society saddled with maladministration, misappropriation and outright gross irresponsibility.

He, Peter Obi, has made it known that his center of focus for starters is how to switch the Nigerian economic drivers from consumers to producers, and in so doing address the epileptic power supply situation which would invariably drop sales of machineries for power supply; generators, powerplants, solar systems et al. These are people’s business, many of whom are the ruling class, the one percenter, on an extension of them.

You’re sure sole distributors of Oil and Gas will for any reason want a functional society that will see our refineries running efficiently well? When as an oil producing country, refined mineral fuel remains our most imported commodity (31 percent). Peter Obi has made himself an enemy to these people, because the vision is becoming not just clearer, but more realistic and achievable with each passing day. I am sure these people are beginning to fret in their closets. I am certain the campaigns of calumny addressed to Peter Obi is only a tip of the iceberg and will only grow worse.

Terrorism as it is has become a business with huge sponsors, as published on vanguard on the 26th of march 2022 by Victoria Ojeme, bunkery is another lucrative venture as over $3.3bn has been lost to crude oil theft since last year and at a time when oil producers are having a petrodollar splurge, Nigeria can’t even meet its production quota. Drug trafficking, rice and frozen chicken import, these are all billion dollars ventures, and those in charge will rather die than see the status quo changed

For me, the urgency of getting it right for Nigeria and Nigerians is now. If we miss it, it will take eons to get another opportunity after much suffering and gnashing of teeth. It is binding on us all to do everything legally possible to deliver the one true presidential candidate who has accentuated via actions, conversations and presentation, and of course the history of his integrity, the will to move Nigeria forward.

It is for you to decide who the true presidential candidate is.

Long live Nigeria!

Ijomah Chibueze Charles