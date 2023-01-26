.

says People of Oruk Anam my political backbone

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the people of Oruk Anam local government area as his political backbone.

Akpabio, made the assertion on Wednesday when he officially flagged- off his ward campaign in the local government area, ahead of the next month’s National Assembly poll.

He assured the people of his determination to deliver greater services if they support and vote for all the candidates of his party, both at the national and state levels.

He said he decided to kick off his ward tour in Oruk Anam after his victory at the Supreme Court, because of his love for the people of the area and to show his appreciation for their support for him since 2006.

His words: “Next month’s election is a national one. We must use our votes to return Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president, myself as your Senator and other national assembly candidates on the 25th of February. The logo of our party is the Broom.

“I am now in the broom party because the umbrella had long been torn into shreds. The people of Oruk Anam are my political backbone and this dates back to 2006 when I was aspiring for the governorship of our dear state. You people supported me to defeat over 56 other aspirants at the primaries.

” You also stood by me to win the governorship election in 2006 and re-elected me in 2011. As governor, I laid a solid foundation for the future development of our senatorial District and the state in general.

” My uncommon performance in office as your governor was to lay the foundation for the emergence of another governor within us in the future because as they say, one good turn deserves another.

“Before I left office in 2015, I was able to link Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika local government areas to other parts of the state through a good road network. It was also through your support that I was elected into the National Assembly.

“It is in appreciation of that support that I decided to flag off my ward tour in Oruk Anam in order to personally say thank you to all of you for all the support. You people voted overwhelmingly for me, but some people colluded to rob me of my victory”

In his remarks, the House of Assembly candidate for Oruk Anam State constituency, Mr Aniekan Abraham assured to deliver the LG to the party

“We appreciate you and your campaign team for making Oruk Anam your kick-off point for the senatorial campaign, it shows how important we are to you over the years. You and our presidential candidate are our projects in this local government.

” We need a voice at the national level and we have collectively agreed that we will deliver Asiwaju Tinubu, Senator Akpabio and other candidates at all levels. The results at the end of the polls will speak for themselves,” he asserted.

Oruk Anam is one of the local government areas that make up Abak 5.