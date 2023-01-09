Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has arrested five suspects in connection with the vandalism of bridge railings in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

Director, Public Relations, at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja, DCC Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

According to him, members of the criminal syndicate were arrested following credible information and surveillance mounted by the crack squad of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation DII from the National Headquarters of the Corps with the support of other stakeholders.

He said; “The arrested suspects are Abdullahi Bello, 18, Suleja LGA, Niger State, Julius David Madaki, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Gambo Clement, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, Sadiq Abdullahi, 24, Billiri LGA, Gombe State and Abdulaziz Aliyu 25, Sanga LGA Kaduna State.

“A discreet investigation into the matter has commenced and would be followed by diligent prosecution of the suspects.

“The Corps is on the trail of other members of the criminal gang who are currently at large and very soon, it’s assured that, they will be arrested and brought to justice.

“Recovered from the suspects are vandalized 5 inches galvanized pipes (5 mm), angle irons and a hand saw which was used in carrying out the destruction.

“It was uncovered that most of the suspects are artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja”, he added.

Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi had recently expressed worries over the incessant vandalism and theft of manhole covers on roads in the FCT, and directed operatives to redouble their efforts in ending the menace.

Following this directive, officers and men of the Corps immediately evolved new measures and renewed determination to protect critical national assets and infrastructure in the nationwide; a move which resulted in the arrest of the suspects who confessed to having carried out the dastardly at night.

The Corps equally intensified collaborations and engagements with other security agencies, stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians and it has started yielding positive results.

“Protection of critical national assets and infrastructure is the core mandate of NSCDC and the Corps is determined to deliver alongside other mandates to justify its existence.

“Vandals are warned to desist from this nefarious act of vandalising galvanised pipes and aluminium used in the construction and reinforcement of bridges or risk arrest and possible jail terms as security is beefed up around those public utilities by the eagle-eyed operatives of the Corps.

“Vandalism of bridges constitute great risks and dangers to the lives of users as they could fall to their untimely deaths unknowingly. A bridge could also collapse once it becomes weakened by the destruction of its various parts which makes it structurally deficient at some points.

“The government is investing heavily in infrastructural development in the country and has provided bridges amongst other public utilities to ensure safe mode of passages or movements for citizens of different social and economic classes and also, to enrich the environment.

“Citizens are enjoined to join hands with security agencies in ensuring protection and safety of lives and Public Infrastructure by giving useful and timely information to the Corps or any of the security agencies once anyone or groups of people are sighted vandalising them”, Odumosu added.