By Ayo Onikoyi

More and more tributes continue to pour in for Late Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who passed on in the early hours of Monday January 9, 2023. The organisers of Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) are saddened by the passing of the Nigerian filmmaker, humanitarian and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), fondly known as “Queen of Nollywood Film”.

NECLive Convener, Ayeni Adekunlecommented: “Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a true visionary. The testimonials and tributes since her sad passing are a demonstration of how impactful her life and work were and the many industries, especially Nollywood, that she helped build. She was also an early supporter of NECLive and one of our most remarkable participants. Her passing has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.”

CEO of ID Africa, owners of NECLive, Femi Falodun adds: “Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s notable contributions to the development of the Nigerian film and entertainment sector will forever be remembered and lauded.”

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was an extraordinarily talented creative and visionary leader who blessed the world with her gifts in writing, poetry, film, television, and so much more.

In a remarkable career spanning over two decades, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe founded one of the most recognised awards – the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) governed by the Africa Film Academy.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was bestowed with a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour by the Nigerian government for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Apart from her impact in the industry, she was an advocate for societal issues such as women’s rights.