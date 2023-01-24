By Efosa Taiwo

Paris Saint Germain have officially confirmed French star, Kylian Mbappé as the new club’s vice-captain.

Christophe Galtier, the club’s gaffer, confirmed this on Monday after PSG’s 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France.

Mbappe wore the captain’s armband for the game – in the absence of Marquinhos – and netted five goals as they trounced the sixth-tier side at RC Lens’ Stade Bollaert Delelis.

On the Frenchman’s performance, Galtier was full of praise for the 24-year-old.

“Kylian is a goal scorer. He is obsessed with scoring — clearly.

“He scored quite a few last year, 56 or something for the calendar year. It was important that he and Neymar played the whole game here,” Galtier said.