By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Dr. Ajibola Sikiru Adetona as the Rector, Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki.

The approval of the appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and made available to newmen stated that the tenure shall be five years in accordance with the terms and conditions of the office and status, as spelt out in the relevant laws of the institution.

The governor, through the SSG, congratulated the new rector and also urged him to discharge his duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and professionalism, towards ensuring the enhancement of the institution’s current status.

The letter reads: “I am delighted to convey the approval of the Governor, His Excellency, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde on your appointment as Rector, The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Sakl, with effect from 14th December, 2022.

“The tenure of your appointment shall be five years, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the office and status, as spelt out in the relevant laws of the institution.

“While heartily congratulating you on your appointment, government desires the discharge of your duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and professionalism, towards ensuring the enhancement of the institution’s current status.

“You will also ensure the sustenance of peace and further development of the institution, in line with the vision of the state government on behalf of His Excellency, please accept our hearty congratulations.”