Afro classic pioneer, Kizz Daniel, is at it again to spin and thrill music enthusiasts with electrifying hits back-to-back.

Once again, his creative energy and incredible tunnel vision have come to play this year as he drops another banger hit alongside visuals for his highly anticipated single, Rich Till I Die (RTID).

Produced by Reward Beatz and Co-produced by Blaise Beatz, the single is a perfect reflection of hard work, diligence, resilience, and a summation of his musical journey so far.

This sumptuous musical cocktail has the well-made and gifted artiste in a state of thankfulness, especially visible through lyrics that are enshrined in proverbs and wise sayings throughout a delicious sound whose chorus is nothing short of a prayer.

Breathing life into this Afropop poster tune, sensational video director, TG Omori stamped his signature on the RTID visuals. This showcased depth and dexterity in capturing the very essence of this nostalgic tune.

It also displayed the luxurious life of Kizz Daniel in line with part of the song’s lyrics, “I live the life I want. I love the life I live”, as well as blending the odd pieces in between with corresponding visual frames.

This makes the RTID visuals a guaranteed pick-me-up for everyone wishing for a little bit more affirmation and inspiration as they head into the new year!

Hard on the heels of his masterpieces — ‘BUGA’ and ‘COUGH (ODO)’ which moved the world with millions of streams and views across several social media and streaming platforms, Kizz Daniel teased his audiences locally and internationally with a snippet of RTID via his Instagram page, which garnered instant reactions with his fans yearning for the full song.

The widely acclaimed singer who has had incredibly successful singles and albums that have gone on to become street anthems across Africa and the world has become almost a mini-god in knowing the exact type of music to dish out and continually fan the eternal flame of good music for his fans in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Rich Till I Die (RTID), a perfect song to curl up with in a new year, hit music airwaves today, Friday, 6 January 2023 on all digital platforms.