By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Kaduna State has kicked against the exclusion of its gubernatorial candidate in the state, Hon. Sani Sha’aban from the list of participants of a debate organised for governorship candidates by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service.

The party told its supporters in the state not to be disturbed by the development and assured that Hon.Sha’aban was still in the race for Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday,Director General of the Campaign, Hon. Ben Kure who was clad by the state Chairman of the party,Hon.Umar Isa and the Secretary,Hon.John Yayock said an invitation was extended to their candidate for the BBC Hausa Service debate for Kaduna gubernatorial candidates.

“I later received a letter on January 17 informing me that the invitation to our candidate for the debate has been withdrawn.We were surprised by the content of the letter, which said the ADP candidate for 2023 Kaduna gubernatorial election is Jibrin Yusuf.”

“Quite alright Jibril Yusuf was the placeholder candidate of the party which is a normal practice by political parties in Nigeria, while we are sourcing for a more credible and competent candidate which our gubernatorial candidate sufficed. Processes for him to become our candidate were duly followed.”

He said it was the same INEC that supervised the Congress for the conduct of primaries on substitution of Mr.Yusuf Jibril with Hon.Sani Sha’aban but INEC was yet to upload his details,hence the reason why Mr.Jibril was still on the list.

According to him, “uploading candidates name in INEC is an ongoing process and we believe it would be done.”

“Our candidate is a man of honor, a man of unquestionable integrity whose character is not in doubt in anyway. He is fit, he is composed and has the political sagacity to reach out to the public in the state .By the grace of God, our candidate will emerge the winner of the gubernatorial election, very soon.”

“We want to appeal to our teeming supporters to calm down and be rest assured that we are in the contest and by the grace of God, we will be in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House by 11am when he is sworn in on May 29,” he said.

He said very soon their gubernatorial candidate would be seen and heard by the electorate through the various media outfits both locally and internationally.