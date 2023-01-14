Excerpts from ‘Code Of Kings’

By Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi

“For the purpose of historical voyage, it can be concluded that Iwo was founded by the son of Luwo Gbagida, the one and only female Olufe that reigned around the 10th century AD” ….

“In the pre-colonial days, very few people saw the Oba, he was rarely seen. An ordinary citizen who saw the Oba once in his or her lifetime was considered fortunate because the Oba usually came out during very important occasions like annual festivals and he did not walk on bare ground, he either mounted a horse or a mat was spread for him wherever he went. The whole community had respect for the person of the Oba and regarded him as the apex of authority in the town” ….

“Some of the crops that were planted then in Iwo included yams, banana, kola nuts, cotton, palm kernels, oranges and beans. Reference was made to Sese, a special type of beans popular in Iwo during this period but now no longer available. This was a very hard type of beans, which, if it was to be eaten the following morning, would have to be cooked overnight. With this development, the people became self-sufficient, they didn’t have to look up to other settlements far or near for food supply…. In any human society, constant and adequate food supply encouraged the people to reproduce, since there was food to feed both the old and young” ….

“The Oluwo was the first king to accept Islam in the 16th century and Iwo still has one of the earliest mosques in Yorubaland…. relates the failed attempts of two Christian Missions to plant Christianity in the land and those were the Christian Missionary Society and the Baptist Mission…. But they succeeded in establishing schools and they attracted pupils. Some of their pupils were among the first set of literate people and politicians that Iwoland produced. These included late Chief Samuel Isola Ogunwale (1904-1974), late Chief Samuel O. Fajinmi (1909-1977), late lawyer Eniola Atanda (1930-1981), late Prince Alade Lamuye (1929-2007), and Mr. S. G. Laosebikan, to mention just a few” ….

“Monarchs are not kings but they are AroleOlodumare (Representatives of God on earth)” ….

“The ancient city of Iwo is the only ancient city in Yorubaland that neither recorded any history of attack or invasion…”

“The journey of Adewale Akanbi to the throne as the Oluwo of Iwo was a testimony of natural coincidence. On the 8th day of his birth, while preparing for the naming ceremony, a stranger came in unannounced, whose appearance and exit were mysterious, who urged his parents to give him certain names which he supplied to them…”

“He was named Adewale, Abdulrasheed Akorede Olusegun. These four names could be loosely translated into the English Language as the crown has come back, someone who shows light or the way for other people to follow and a conqueror. Oba Abdulrasheed cannot openly express the magnitude of what the prediction cost him at an early age…., but then, it cost him a lot and exposed him to challenges beyond his age. Through Olodumare, he was able to survive those hurdles….”

“His parents’ awareness and concern for his security helped to keep him safe, but this proved inadequate on the ill-fated day when kidnappers struck and forcefully took him to an unknown destination in their hideout….”

“Fortunately for him, he escaped from the kidnappers as they did not find him suitable for their evil purpose and also survived war ambush when he was caught in the web of the Liberian First Civil warof 1989-1997….”

“As an itinerant young man, he was caught in the Liberian civil war with his senior brother, Leke and their escape from the war onslaught was simply by divine grace….”

“Earlier before the death of my predecessor, at the comfort of peaceful Canada, I went for a hangout at Eglinton and Jane Park, Toronto. I heard a strange voice saying “go home, I will make you a king”. The voice was not only a spiritual call but also sonorous. I asked those beside if they equally heard any strange voice but they said no…. three days later, I got a message on Facebook about Oba Tadese’s demise ….and this time, it was a mandatory call “go home, you are the next king of Iwo”. This order generated fear, worries and anxiety, relating to where and how to go about it. But whenever Olodumare speaks, I dare not think twice, I obey the call”.

“According to one of the kingmakers, only one of the contestants ticked all the boxes of eligibility and that was the then Prince Adewale Abdulrasheed Akanbi”.

“Kings are unique human beings but today, the parlance has been adulterated. Some heads of secret or confraternity societies have stared wearing crowns, even though they had no defined lands or territory where they dominate”.

“Pure kings are naturally schooled by the Creator. The same Creator instils the needed rudiments, paraphernalia and instruments not limited to physical but spiritual assets to rule and lead his people aright”’.

“One of those taboos a leading father (monarch) must eschew is idolatry. You must start speaking to God the day you are crowned a king, if otherwise, check yourself. A monarch must stay out of membership of secret societies; it is never an option but a necessity if one wants to maintain a voice of commandment as ordained by God….”

“Oluwo bows to none of the gods. My stool is greater and more sacred than that of any gods. I am a pure monarch and the representative of Olodumare on earth….”

“Some palaces host deities where libations are poured and people pay homage, even without any reckoning to the crown, gods, whom if were alive would have prostrated before the Oba in his palace….”

“It is an abomination for an Oba to bow to other gods in the presence of the real God: no pure monarch does that….”

“Monarchs should also lead as the best servant to become the best leader….”

“People should be able to come to palaces and pray to God but this would not be until the monarchs rid their palaces of strange gods which could not help them in any way….”

“For example, the Yoruba people will call an Oba ‘Igbakeji orisa’. What is the meaning of that? If you must know, I am not ‘Igbakeji orisa’ because I am not in any way second to any god or deity. I am a true king of Iwoland, the representative of Olodumare, having absolute powers over the deities, so they are neither my equal nor mates, I am superior to them….”

“…. Land is a free gift of nature, why then will a monarch lord himself over his people by snatching their property (land)? The indigenes are my children, so, why will I snatch my children’s property? Only poverty of the mind makes one does that….”

“A king must change things positively; if you are in a leadership position and nothing has changed, you are not worthy of occupying that leadership position….”

“As a monarch…., I treat people as equals, no preferential treatments. I mingle with children and exchange handshakes with them; I respond to students’ physical needs…., even secondary school students as a mark of responsible father. God is the overall Ruler….”

“Responding to peoples’ needs, …. and provision of some basic necessities of life within his capacity are parts of the responsibilities of a genuine father, a responsible monarch….”

“…. It is a part of the manifestation of God’s generosity, distributing His wealth that jumps piety barrier…. Emulating his generosity, apart from closet spending, generosity is one of my major administrative tools….”

“I am the first monarch in Nigeria to have bought made in Nigeria car. Since my adoption of the local vehicle, I have taken its advertisement and promotion as part of my contribution to the national economy….”

“In furtherance of my acquaintance with local products in my outlook, I take pleasure in dressing in ofi (a uniquely designed ostentatious cloth, made and worn by the Yorubas). I patronize products made in Nigeria because I am also a Nigerian product by all standards….”

“A responsible monarch prays every time for his people. He uses his natural instrument to command goodness into his subjects’ lives. He wears the crown, not only as a mark of recognition but also as a source of powerful spiritual blessing (prayers) he is bound to offer anywhere he meets his people…. I once met an Oba who said he only wears the crown whenever he wants to curse someone….”