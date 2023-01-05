.

By Steve Oko

Despite belonging to the Nyesom Wike-led G-5 Governors currently at loggerheads with the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar over the refusal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign, the Obingwa Local Government Area kinsmen of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, have not only adopted but vowed to deliver Atiku in the council.

The G-5 Governors had vowed that Atiku’s presidential bid would not get their full support unless Ayu vacated his position for a Southerner to ensure equity in the party hierarchy.

But notwithstanding Ikpeazu’s position, PDP in his Obingwa LGA, adopted Atiku and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as their choice for the forthcoming presidential poll.

They vowed to deploy every arsenal in their political armoury to ensure Atiku sweeps the polls in the entire LGA.

According to them, party is supreme in everything, hence they have no option than to support the party’s flag bearer as loyal party faithful.

Addressing party faithful, and stakeholders at Abala Primary School,

Chairman of PDP in Obingwa, Seth Agomuo, declared the loyalty and unflinching support of the party members for Atiku.

He said that PDP in the Council would not discrim give their block voted to all the party’s candidates in different categories of the elections.

His words: “As a party chairman, and a true party man here in Obingwa, I want to clarify something. As far as I’m concerned, and a true party man, hence candidates have emerged after contested primary elections, such candidates now belong to the party and the party will support them.

“That’s the truth. I’m a true party man. Whether you love the candidate or hate him, that doesn’t matter as long as he emerged from a primary election conducted by the party.

“So, as far as I’m concerned and as far as I’m the PDP Chairman in Obingwa, we shall only vote for PDP candidates from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the Senate, House Representatives, Governor and the State House of Assembly.

“We are PDP and that’s our stand. We’re Igbos, but our party comes first before any other thing,” Agomuo said.