…as govt seeks to dialogue with students’ body, school’s management

By Richard Thomas: Ibadan

All roads within and around the Oyo State secretariat were on Monday blocked, as students of the Polytechnic of Ibadan led a protest to the secretariat, against a hike in the amount payable for the hostel refusal fee.

The students, carrying placards with various inscriptions were seen chanting anti-government songs to register their displeasure, while they forced their way into the Governor’s Office premises, saying that the activities of the consultant has slowed down the growth of the school.

While speaking with Vanguard, a student, who craved anonymity said that: “We normally pay N30,000 for accommodation every season but for those who don’t want to stay in the hostel, they pay N5,000 refusal fee.”

“But the management just woke up and said that it has increased the refusal fee from N5,000 to N15,000.”

Corroborating the first speaker, another student said; “we should have concluded our exams last year but we couldn’t even start.”

“The management did not have money for logistics. And when the consultant released money, it was not enough and they had to postpone the commencement of the examination.”

“On campus, except there is a power supply, they switch off the power generating set at 12 noon. Imagine if a Polytechnic doesn’t have light beyond 12 noon, what should we expect?”

The students also said they are tired of the continued use of a consultant in running the affairs of the institution.

Meanwhile, the management of the Polytechnic has lifted the suspension order slammed on the Students’ Union of the institution as contained in a press statement issued on Monday.

A statement from the Institution signed by the Registrar, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale, disclosed that the reversal of the decision was based on interventions to allow for further consultations.

“The management has decided not to use the big stick on the students as they have also sheath their sword, while management will be holding meetings with the leadership of the students to address their perceived grievances.

The first-semester examination scheduled to commence on Monday, has, however, been postponed as the new date for the commencement of the examination will be announced to the students through appropriate channels.

Miffed by the development, the commissioner for education in the state, Abdulrahman Abdulraheem, said the state government would meet the leadership of the students and the school management.

He said: “We have all agreed to hold a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). The management, governing council, and student body at the ministry of the education conference room by 12 pm so that we resolve all the issues.”

“All the parties will have the opportunity of letting us know what are the issues at stake and we will get the problems resolved.”

“We will refer those we cannot handle there to the office of the governor.”

“I understand that the students union body has been suspended, we have given the necessary directive and I believe they will reverse it,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the Special Assistant on Students Affairs to Governor Seyi Makinde, Victor Olojde said he will liaise with the students union leaders of the institution with a view of proferring a lasting solution to the issue.