NANS threatens campus takeover over Atiba Law Students’ deadlock

By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Atiba University, Oyo State, to resolve the crisis preventing students and graduates of its Law programme from proceeding to the Nigerian Law School.

NANS threatened to relocate its National Secretariat to the university and remain on campus indefinitely if the institution fails to address the matter within the stipulated period.

The ultimatum followed complaints from affected students and graduates who, according to the students’ body, have completed years of academic work and examinations and paid substantial tuition and other fees but remain unable to proceed to professional legal training because of unresolved regulatory issues involving the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

In a statement signed by the NANS President, Dist. Comr. Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, GCNS, the association said it had received numerous complaints from affected students, describing their situation as disturbing and demanding urgent intervention by the university management.

NANS said some of the affected students began their Law programmes as far back as 2020 and had completed their academic requirements and examinations with the expectation of proceeding to the Nigerian Law School.

“It is therefore unacceptable that these students are left to bear the consequences of regulatory issues that were entirely outside their control,” NANS said.

The association also expressed concern over allegations that the university continued to admit students into its Law programme and collect fees despite being aware of regulatory limitations surrounding the programme.

NANS said if the allegation was established, it would raise serious questions about accountability and require the university management to provide a full explanation.

The students’ body further accused the university of failing to respond adequately to repeated complaints from affected students, alleging that many had been left without a clear resolution or credible pathway to complete their professional training.

NANS said the matter had gone beyond an ordinary academic dispute, stressing that the professional futures of the affected students were at stake.

“To be clear, students are not commodities. Their education, years of sacrifice and financial investments cannot be treated with indifference,” the association stated.

It demanded that Atiba University resolve all outstanding issues concerning the Law programme within seven days and provide a clear pathway for affected students and graduates who have fulfilled the necessary academic requirements to proceed to the Nigerian Law School.

NANS also demanded a comprehensive record of students admitted into the Law programme, including their admission periods, as well as detailed information on the regulatory status of the programme.

It further called for the publication of relevant approvals, correspondence and engagements between the university and the Council of Legal Education.

The association also demanded a transparent account of the academic and financial status of affected students, including fees paid and the status of those who had completed their examinations but remained unable to proceed to the Nigerian Law School.

NANS called for an immediate meeting involving the university management, representatives of the affected students and its leadership to find a resolution to the crisis.

The association warned that it would not allow the affected students to remain in uncertainty over an issue it said they neither caused nor controlled.

“Going forward, we state unequivocally that we will not sit idly by while students who have spent years pursuing their education are left in uncertainty over a matter they neither caused nor controlled,” it said.

NANS said the seven-day ultimatum was intended to compel the university to provide relevant documentation and commence concrete steps towards resolving the dispute.

It warned that failure to comply would trigger direct action by its national leadership.

“Failure to resolve this crisis within the stipulated timeframe will leave the National Leadership of NANS with no option but to relocate the National Secretariat to Atiba University and remain there until our demands are satisfactorily addressed,” the association declared.