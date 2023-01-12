By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command says it has discovered the lifeless body of a man, simply identified as Segun, in a hotel in Orile-Imo, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a telephone chat with Vanguard said the command is working round the clock to unravel the mystery behind the death of Segun.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the deceased was lodged in the hotel with another man, who was suspected to have murdered him on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

It was learnt that the suspect fled early Sunday after allegedly hitting the victim with a sharp object in the head.

The lifeless body of Segun was discovered by one of the hotel workers who went into the room with the aim of cleaning it.

It was also gathered that the management of the hotel reported the incident to the Isiun Police Division, which took the body to the mortuary of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

In the Closed-Circuit Television camera of the hotel, in circulation, our correspondent observed that Segun and the yet-to-be-identified suspect gisted beside the hotel bar before they paid for a room at the reception.

The deceased, who wore a black jacket, had a facial injury that made his left eye swollen.

A source said Segun fought with some hoodlums at a party in the Owode Egba area.

“He left the place when the fight was getting serious. In fact, those boys were still looking for him at the party when he left. I am sure he came to lodge at the hotel so that he could hide from the hoodlums,” the source added.

A family member of the deceased, who identified himself as Tolu and claimed to have seen his corpse before it was buried on Monday, said there was a deep cut in his head.

The relative also claimed that the deceased’s phone, which was with him in the CCTV footage, was taken away by the suspect.

He said, “When our family head went to a police station, they gave him about N250,000 belonging to Segun. They told him that N200, 000 was found inside a bag with him, while another N50,000 was found inside his back pocket.

“The suspect only took his phone; he did not take out of the money. This shows that his major mission was just to get him killed. I believe they might have had an argument, which led to him hitting Segun in the head.

“We buried his remains in his residence in Abeokuta; it is really a painful thing that we don’t even know who was responsible for the death of our brother.”

A top management official of the hotel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, said from the CCTV footage, it was possible that the victim was not feeling well when he came to lodge at the hotel.

He also revealed that the management was working with the police in ensuring that the suspect was apprehended.

When asked how the suspect escaped without being captured in the CCTV footage, he said, “I believe the guy escaped probably when there was a power outage and we were trying to put on the generator. You can see the CCTV here works 24 hours; if not for the footage, we won’t even know the suspect.”

Speaking further, Oyeyemi said, “it cannot be established that the suspect was the one who actually killed Segun, because from the CCTV clip we saw, it was discovered that both Segun and the other man had sustained injuries before going to lodge in the hotel”.

If he was the one that killed Segun, there was possibility he went away with the money in his pocket. We saw about N300,000 in Segun’s pocket.