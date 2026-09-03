U.S to demand more proofs for children’s passports in new Trump policy

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a meeting with U.S. travel executives in the Oval Office of the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with executives from travel companies including American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts, Carnival, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock International, Venetian, and Raffles & Fairmont. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

United States has proposed new rules that would compel parents applying for passports for their children to provide proof of their own citizenship or immigration status.

The move, according to a draft guidance reviewed by Reuters, is part of President Donald Trump’s latest push to curtail birthright citizenship in the United States.

Under the proposed directive, all parents or legal guardians seeking passports for minors would be required to submit documents such as a valid U.S passport, birth certificate, I-94 form, or permanent residency card. The information, the department said, would be used to determine if the child qualifies for citizenship under Trump’s August 6 executive order.

State Department spokesman, Tommy Pigott, defended the proposal, saying: “President Trump has been unequivocal that this administration will protect the meaning and value of American citizenship, full stop, and that includes making sure our passport adjudication process fully reflects that standard.”

The new guidance is the first detailed implementation plan of Trump’s executive order targeting what the administration described as “birth tourism” — a practice where foreign nationals travel to the U.S to give birth so their children can acquire automatic citizenship.

Trump’s initial order had sought to limit automatic citizenship at birth to children with at least one parent who is a U.S citizen or a lawful permanent resident. However, the U.S Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling declared that attempt unconstitutional, citing a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

The August 6 order is narrower and specifically excludes children born to parents working for foreign governments in the U.S, those involved in fraud to obtain citizenship, or persons classified as alien enemies.

Currently, parents only need to prove parentage and present photo identification when applying for a child’s passport. They are also required to indicate citizenship status on the form, but without supporting documents.

Legal challenges have already begun. Lawyers in class-action suits on behalf of affected children have approached two federal courts to block the new order. One of the cases, according to Reuters, is before U.S District Judge, Deborah Boardman, in Maryland, who expressed doubts over the legality of the directive and allowed plaintiffs to amend their suit.

Justice Department lawyers, however, argued that it was premature to issue a restraining order since federal agencies were yet to release public guidelines on the implementation.

If adopted, the policy would mark a significant shift in U.S passport issuance and further deepen the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.