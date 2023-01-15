.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has advised politicians in the country to understand that the country needs to remain united as Nigerians prepare to elect new leaders this year 2023.

Emmanuel gave the advice on Sunday during the Wreath Laying Ceremony to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the State Cenotaph, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

He said as Nigerians honour these great patriots, they should be reminded that the factors that led to the various wars they participated in, or the internal operations to secure peace for which they paid with their lives are still there.

His words: “As we get ready to elect our new set of leaders, I urge our political class to understand that we need the country to be one indissoluble entity, in order for our aspirations for leadership to be actualized. We must not threaten the unity of this nation for the narrow desire to be in power.

“If these gallant men and women paid the ultimate price for us to remain in peace and harmony. We must also pay them a corresponding price of appreciation and gratitude by ensuring that the cords of our unity, justice, equality, fairness and love remain our abiding articles of faith.

“All across the nation, some rhetoric that enlarge the chasm of separation and weaken the cords of our national unity are still being propagated and amplified through various echo- chambers.

“Our diversity which should form a rainbow of strength is being exploited for narrow political advantage, while zero-sum game tactics are still being employed and deployed all over the nation”

The governor advocated for improved welfare of Nigerian soldiers, and to ensure that they live in decent environments and guarantee a future of growth and development to their children, who often times bear the brunt of the sacrifices their fathers made in the service of the nation.

He appreciated the huge sacrifices of the Men and Officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces have made in the state, in ensuring peace and security.

He said his administration in recognition of their sacrifices has helped providing infrastructure for them such as the construction of internal roads and residential blocks of flats at the 2nd Brigade of the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Mbiokporo, Nsit Ibom, and the donation of gun boats for Marine Response Unit, among other efforts.

In his remarks at the annual event, the Commander 2 Brigade, Uyo, Brig. Gen. Abubakar Wase, reassured that the Military has a robust plan in place to continuously accommodate the concerns of ex-service men and families of the fallen heroes.

Highpoints of the event was the solemn rite of wreath laying in honour of the fallen heroes by Governor Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Aniekan Bassey, State Chief Judge Justice Ekaette Obot, President General of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, Service Chiefs, Chairman Uyo Local Government Council, Dr Uwemedimo Udo , among others